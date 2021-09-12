 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 Comments
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091221-ent-pet-p1
SOS ANIMAL SHELTER

Chandler is our Pet of the Week!

Chandler was in pretty rough shape when he came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray a few months ago; however, after spending some time in quarantine and being nursed back to health, Chandler is finally ready to meet his person.

Chandler has a ton of personality and loves to talk! When he isn’t napping and playing on cat towers, he loves to follow people around and beg for attention. This cat deserves someone who adores him just as much as he adores them. handler has a sad history, so our hope is to give him a happy ending in a loving home. Come by SOS today and say hi to Chandler!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County schools approve FY22 budget
News

County schools approve FY22 budget

  • Updated

The Coffee County Board of Education approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Thursday night after the conclusion of its second required budget hearing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert