Pet of the Week

Chandler was in pretty rough shape when he came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray a few months ago; however, after spending some time in quarantine and being nursed back to health, Chandler is finally ready to meet his person.

Chandler has a ton of personality and loves to talk! When he isn’t napping and playing on cat towers, he loves to follow people around and beg for attention. This cat deserves someone who adores him just as much as he adores them. handler has a sad history, so our hope is to give him a happy ending in a loving home. Come by SOS today and say hi to Chandler!