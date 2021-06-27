Peanut is our Pet of the Week!

We were sure once we posted this handsome boy’s photo that the ladies would be lining up to take him home, but sadly Peanut has little to no interest.

Peanut is a 4-5 year old chihuahua and, unlike most dogs of his breed, is a social butterfly. He never meets a stranger, and he loves kids. Peanut does well with other dogs, and if you were to ask him, we are sure his response would be “the more the merrier.”

Before arriving at SOS, Peanut was on death row at the local kill shelter. He had been adopted previously, so he is used to being in a home environment. Unfortunately Peanut was a little too active for his previous owner; they were scared of tripping over him and falling, or worse, hurting him.

If you’re looking for a fun loving fella and don’t want anything too big, check out Peanut! He is fully vetted and microchipped. Peanut can be visited at SOS Animal Shelter where he is waiting patiently for someone to be his forever family.