Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

030721-ent-pet-p1
SOS ANIMAL SHELTER

Vinny is our Pet of the Week!

This handsome ginger boy is just brimming with personality. Vinny has only just arrived at SOS Animal Shelter, but we have already fallen in love with him.

Vinny was previously in a foster home and was one of our bottle babies. He is now a playful 6-8 month old who is very social. Vinny demands attention and loves to be held. If you have children who have been begging for a cat, Vinny would be a great fit. He is much larger than his sister, and we are sure he has plenty of more growing to do.

Vinny has been neutered and he is up to date on his shots. When you adopt a cat from SOS, you also have the opportunity to microchip your cat for just $10.

Stop by the shelter and meet Vinny soon, because with a personality like his, we know he won’t be here for long.

