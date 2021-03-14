Pet of the Week

Cleveland is a 2 year old shepherd/husky mix, and his story began as a young pup on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere. A man found him, took him home and did the responsible thing and vetted him. The man already had a pet of his own, but he hoped the two would become the best of friends. As Cleveland grew, he wanted to play more and more but the much older dog was set in his ways and didn't have the interest or energy to play as much.

One day, the much older dog and Cleveland bumped heads. The owner had to make a tough decision between what was best for the dog he had for years, and for Cleveland. He came to SOS Animal Shelter and explained his problem. We understood that neither of the dogs would be happy long-term, and that Cleveland deserved someone that could devote time and energy to him.

Soon after meeting Cleveland, we realized that he wears his emotions on his sleeve. Cleveland missed his home and cried for days! His owner has been back several times to check on him, and he is torn because he knows his current dog wasn’t happy, but now Cleveland is upset because he misses home.

Cleveland has finally started to adjust, and our hope is to find him the best home possible. He is fully vetted, neutered and micro-chipped. He is used to the country life where he can run and play. He loves people and does great with kids.

If you are looking for a family pet, please consider Cleveland.