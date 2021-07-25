Spruce is our Pet of the Week!
This handsome bully mix came to us as a stray about seven months ago, and we’re honestly a little surprised he still hasn’t found his furever home.
Spruce is very enthusiastic when staff and visitors walk by his kennel. He is all paws and all smiles! He has a lot of energy, so Spruce will need a home willing to accommodate his playful, active nature. He loves to run, go on long walks and socialize with his fellow shelter mates. Spruce is good with kids and other dogs, although a meet and greet is recommended prior to adoption if you have another dog. He is also fully-vetted and microchipped.
If you have an active lifestyle and the heart for a happy-go-lucky goofball in need of a human, come by SOS Animal Shelter and meet Spruce today! He is sure to “spruce” up your life!