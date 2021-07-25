Pet of the Week

Spruce is very enthusiastic when staff and visitors walk by his kennel. He is all paws and all smiles! He has a lot of energy, so Spruce will need a home willing to accommodate his playful, active nature. He loves to run, go on long walks and socialize with his fellow shelter mates. Spruce is good with kids and other dogs, although a meet and greet is recommended prior to adoption if you have another dog. He is also fully-vetted and microchipped.