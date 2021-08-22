Lincoln is our Pet of the Week!

When Lincoln first came to SOS Animal Shelter, he was in rough shape. He was found abandoned at a boat ramp, bloodied from mange and a severe skin infection. Lincoln had a long journey of healing, with many bumps in the road, but today we are thrilled to report that he is doing well.

Lincoln is fully vetted and ready for adoption! He is extremely smart and loyal. Lincoln is all bark no bite and frequently argues with his fellow dog neighbors, but overall he is one of our calmer dogs. He loves treats, going for walks and having good company around. The simple things in life are more than enough for Lincoln, but he would prefer to be an only dog.

If you are looking for a furry companion to stand by you and to protect you and your family, come by and give Lincoln a chance!