Lou Lou is our Pet of the Week!

We at SOS Animal Shelter are in shock that this adorable heeler has had so little interest. Lou Lou is the full package! She is fun, sweet and the perfect size.

Lou Lou came into our facility as a stray. Most dogs come in scared, shaken and unsure of their surroundings. This wasn’t the case with Lou Lou! She came in wagging her tail, and when we got down to her level she jumped into our laps and started giving kisses.

Every day when cleaning her kennel, Lou Lou will greet us hoping to get some extra attention. she does great with other dogs. When she was showing off her acrobatic abilities to the other dogs, Lou Lou realized she could hop our kennels and go visit other dogs at the shelter. Lou Lou would be a great family pet, but we suggest that someone be with her when she’s out in the yard.

Lou Lou is fully grown at this point and she is considered a medium size dog. She is fully vetted and up to date on all her shots. Lou Lou is very smart and eager to learn some new tricks. If you are looking for a great family pet, stop by SOS and meet Lou Lou. We know you won’t be disappointed.