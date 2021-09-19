Meet Nellie, our latest Pet of the Week!

We at SOS Animal Shelter believe that Nellie will pick her person before her person picks her. This sweet, shy girl was part of a neglect case, along with several other hounds we rescued.

When she first came to SOS Animal Shelter, very few people were able to coax her out of her kennel. Nellie was fearful and shut down. However, over the last couple of weeks, Nellie’s personality has finally begun to emerge. She’s people selective, but once she warms up and accepts you into her inner circle, there’s no going back. Nellie will play and beg for attention and head scratches, which is a beautiful thing to witness compared to how she used to be.

She loves to go for long, contemplative walks and would do best in a quiet home environment. Her traumatic past has made her skittish, but make no mistake, this dog is incredibly sweet and loyal once she gains your trust. Nellie will be an amazing addition to your family. Come meet Nellie today before it’s too late!