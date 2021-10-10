 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Chevelle is our Pet of the Week!

This cutie came in as a stray along with her litter mates several months ago, and went into a foster home to ensure her healthy growth. She is now back with us at SOS Animal Shelter and recently joined our cattery after being sick and stuck in isolation for several weeks. She is a fighter and a free spirit!

Chevelle is about 5 months of age and more than ready for a furever home. She loves making new friends with both humans and cats alike, and is eager for attention. This calico beauty has been overlooked a surprising number of times, so if you love calicos and you’re looking for a sweet, playful kitten to greet you every day, come meet Chevelle. She will not disappoint, so stop by SOS Animal Shelter today!

SOS ANIMAL SHELTER

