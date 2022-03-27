Pet of the Week

We are very surprised that this adorable girl with the emerald green eyes and the bunny nose is still with us at SOS Animal Shelter. Olive is one of our younger tabbies who was pulled from the local pound. Though she is only estimated to be 6-8 months of age, Olive is an old soul. She doesn’t behave like most cats her age. Teenage cats usually have two speeds: napping and fifth gear full of zoomies! Olive’s behavior is that of a lady. She likes to lounge in our screen porch, soaking up the sun and sipping a cool glass of water. She hangs out with the more mature cats. We have introduced more kitties Olive’s age so she would have friends to play with, but Olive still prefers to hang out with the more mature crowd.