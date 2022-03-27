Olive is our Pet of the Week!
We are very surprised that this adorable girl with the emerald green eyes and the bunny nose is still with us at SOS Animal Shelter. Olive is one of our younger tabbies who was pulled from the local pound. Though she is only estimated to be 6-8 months of age, Olive is an old soul. She doesn’t behave like most cats her age. Teenage cats usually have two speeds: napping and fifth gear full of zoomies! Olive’s behavior is that of a lady. She likes to lounge in our screen porch, soaking up the sun and sipping a cool glass of water. She hangs out with the more mature cats. We have introduced more kitties Olive’s age so she would have friends to play with, but Olive still prefers to hang out with the more mature crowd.
Olive does great with all cats and loves people. She isn’t a needy kitty who thrives on affection; Olive is OK being the only cat and sharing a home with a busy human. Her favorite thing to do is to window watch until she dozes off to sleep. If you are looking for a cat who can easily entertain herself, one where you don’t have to worry if they will need a friend, Olive may be the cat for you! She is fully vetted and current on all her shots. Stop in to SOS and meet the kitty with the bunny nose today.