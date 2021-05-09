Gail is our Pet of the Week!

It’s been said that, “Dogs are like a fine wine, they get better with age,” and Gail is proof of this!

This beautiful girl is one of our older dogs who is looking for a companion to enjoy life with.

Gail isn’t interested in the all the new fangled gadgets, squeakers and puzzles they have for dogs these days; she prefers to have a friend to sit with, nice walks enjoying all the new flowers in bloom, and, of course, a comfy bed to take afternoon naps on.

Gail is not one of those “yappy” dogs who likes to hear herself bark, but she will let you know if she isn’t happy about something.

We don’t have much of a backstory on her, except that she appeared one day as a stray, she got along with the other dogs and appeared to be potty-trained.

A good home for Gail would be a home with an older couple or someone looking for a companion to keep them company. She has been fully vetted and will be microchipped upon adoption. If you’re looking to adopt a calm, relaxed dog, please consider visiting Gail at SOS Animal Shelter. She may be your new best friend!

