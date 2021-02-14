Pet of the week

Let us introduce you to the new and improved Griffin!

Griffin originally came to us the day after Christmas. We received a call from a local rescue group about a dog in need. Griffin had been gifted as a puppy to a child and, like all presents, interest is lost after a few days and they are neglected, hardly ever played with again.

Unfortunately, unlike a toy, as Griffin got older and his newness faded he found himself chained outside. As the child grew older she had no time for him, and neither did the family, so Griffin sat and waited. As Griffin grew, so did his body. The chain that was put around his neck got tighter, and we have to assume that nobody took notice that it became uncomfortable and painful.

Luckily, someone reached out to help. Our rescue partners contacted us and we held a kennel for him while they took him to the vet who stayed late that night to treat him. Griffin spent a few days at the vet, and when he was stable he was brought to SOS Animal Shelter.

Griffin’s medical report reflected the neglect he endured over the years. He was full of worms, heart worm positive and unaltered. Surprisingly, this gifted puppy still has so much love to give! He loves everyone he meets and is eager to run and play.