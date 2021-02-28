Pet of the Week

Reese has been with us for close to two years now. She originally came in as a stray, but was micro chipped. Dogs that are micro chipped usually stand a good chance of being reunited with their owners; all their information is stored on a chip that is the size of a grain of rice.

Unfortunately, if a microchip isn’t updated, it is useless. Here at SOS Animal Shelter, we do our best to locate the owners with the information we have, but Reese’s microchip wasn’t updated and so she has sat waiting for her owner to claim her, or for a chance to find a new family.

Reese is now 4-5 years of age, and though she is often mistaken for a Min Pin, Reese is not Min Pin size as she weighs in around 40lbs. Reese has a lot of energy and is eager to please. She is very smart and always wants to learn new tricks to impress her family. We are sure, once this girl gets in a home a has a yard to run and play in, she will definitely calm down.

Reese, like most dogs who spend the majority of their day in their kennel, gets excited when she gets a chance to go for a walk and may appear to be “too hyper.” Guests sometimes don’t understand that this may be her first walk in weeks. We do suggest that Reese be the only pet in her new family so that she can receive lots of attention which will help her to adjust.

Being a long term shelter resident can be very stressful, and Reese may need some time to adjust to a new environment. If you are looking to rescue a pet from a shelter, please consider Reese. She has waited so long for a family of her own!