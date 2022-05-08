Pet of the Week

Calling all calico lovers—we have the one for you! Teanna is under a year of age and she loves chit chatting. She also can’t get enough of snuggles, so if you are looking for an affectionate kitty to cuddle with, she is the one. Playful Teanna has a quirky personality and is sure to make you giggle. She is still very new to our cat room, and all the different cats have been a bit overwhelming for this little lady, but we are sure with time she will adjust quite nicely.