Teanna is our Pet of the Week!
Calling all calico lovers—we have the one for you! Teanna is under a year of age and she loves chit chatting. She also can’t get enough of snuggles, so if you are looking for an affectionate kitty to cuddle with, she is the one. Playful Teanna has a quirky personality and is sure to make you giggle. She is still very new to our cat room, and all the different cats have been a bit overwhelming for this little lady, but we are sure with time she will adjust quite nicely.
If you are looking for a cat that is out of the kitten stage, but not too old, stop in to SOS Animal Shelter and meet Teanna, because she may be the perfect fit for your family. Teanna is fully vetted and is waiting for you to take her home!