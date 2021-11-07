Pet of the Week

George, George, George of the Cat Room! Meet George, a 6-month-old tabby & white cat. He was recently pulled from one of the local pounds. We brought him to SOS Animal Shelter, where he is able to hang out and play until the purrfect family come for him. With so many cats roaming the streets unaltered, many of their offspring find themselves prey to wildlife, living on the streets or overflowing in pounds. As our shelter is no kill, when we have room we will pull cats from the pounds and vet them; this gives them a second chance to find a family.