Pet of the Week
110721-ent-pet-p1

George, George, George of the Cat Room! Meet George, a 6-month-old tabby & white cat. He was recently pulled from one of the local pounds. We brought him to SOS Animal Shelter, where he is able to hang out and play until the purrfect family come for him. With so many cats roaming the streets unaltered, many of their offspring find themselves prey to wildlife, living on the streets or overflowing in pounds. As our shelter is no kill, when we have room we will pull cats from the pounds and vet them; this gives them a second chance to find a family.

Since coming to SOS, George has completed his vetting and is flourishing in our Cattery. He enjoys playing with the other cats and napping in the cat tree. George enjoys all the flavors of wet food and cat treats furnished by donations from the public. He also enjoys it when visitors come to see him and all his furry roommates.

If you are looking for a family pet, check out George. He would be a great first pet, or an excellent addition to your cat collection. George is fully vetted, vaccinated and can be microchipped for a additional $10. Stop in SOS to meet George today!

Meet Rockwell! This handsome boy is about to be 1 year old. Rockwell was found early one morning chained to the bench at SOS, scared and soaking wet.

