Pet of the Week

Let us reintroduce Marshmallow, our now mature Heeler mix. His name may seem familiar or maybe his face. Marshmallow came to SOS Animal Shelter with his sister at 12 weeks of age. He was adopted out when he was four months old, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. The original goal was for Marshmallow to be trained as a service animal for his human, but Marshmallow didn’t meet the criteria needed to be certified. Marshmallow realized school wasn’t his thing; he wants to live life running and playing. He is a free spirit and hopes to find a family that can support his life style, which includes rope toys and brand new tennis balls, and of course kibble because he doesn’t plan on getting a job anytime soon!