Pet of the Week

I was informed that this thing called “social media” helps animals like myself to find families. They asked me to write about myself and what I want in a family, so here it goes:
I was a homeless girl on my own for quite some time. I much prefer to be indoors, but this was my unfortunate situation for a while.
My missing ear gained me some street cred, but it was actually to show feral feeders that I was spayed “giggling." One day I was picked up and taken to jail, to a facility they called a “pound." I got to hang out with other cats, food was brought to us daily and we didn’t have to worry about getting wet or anything. Then, one day as I was taking my afternoon cat nap, me and some of my friends were scooped up by this lady. I was terrified, thinking they were about to take me and my friends back to the mean streets of Dothan.
I do not do well being a homeless cat, and honestly I’m too old for these young street cats nowadays. However, I was onto my next adventure! I arrived at another jail that was much nicer; it had AC and heat! They told me I was safe now, and I had no time limit here because I was at a “No Kill Shelter." I wasn’t sure what that meant, but took comfort knowing there isn’t any killing here.
I’m too old for gangs of cats and killings. I do like it here, and I enjoy people coming in to visit me. I’m told the next time I leave here I’ll be going into a home with a human. I sure do like these humans. They seem to really like me, too. If you want to come take me on my next trip to your home, I’m waiting. Stop by SOS Animal Shelter and give me a ride.