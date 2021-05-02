Pet of the Week

I was informed that this thing called “social media” helps animals like myself to find families. They asked me to write about myself and what I want in a family, so here it goes:

I was a homeless girl on my own for quite some time. I much prefer to be indoors, but this was my unfortunate situation for a while.

My missing ear gained me some street cred, but it was actually to show feral feeders that I was spayed “giggling." One day I was picked up and taken to jail, to a facility they called a “pound." I got to hang out with other cats, food was brought to us daily and we didn’t have to worry about getting wet or anything. Then, one day as I was taking my afternoon cat nap, me and some of my friends were scooped up by this lady. I was terrified, thinking they were about to take me and my friends back to the mean streets of Dothan.

I do not do well being a homeless cat, and honestly I’m too old for these young street cats nowadays. However, I was onto my next adventure! I arrived at another jail that was much nicer; it had AC and heat! They told me I was safe now, and I had no time limit here because I was at a “No Kill Shelter." I wasn’t sure what that meant, but took comfort knowing there isn’t any killing here.