 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 Comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080821-ent-pet-p1

Skipper is our Pet of the Week!

This adorable, fun-loving beagle was rescued from a neglectful situation and was brought to SOS Animal Shelter to get a second chance at a loving home. Skipper loves to explore, play with other dogs and spend these hot summer days cooling off in his pool.

He is a hound dog, so he loves to follow his nose and has a habit of pulling on his leash, but with the proper training and the right amount of love and patience, he would make a fantastic family pet. Skipper is extremely loyal, and a total sweetheart. He is also good with kids and other dogs.

If you think you might be interested in adding this sweet face to your household, stop by SOS today and fill out a pre-adoption application!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert