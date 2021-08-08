Skipper is our Pet of the Week!

This adorable, fun-loving beagle was rescued from a neglectful situation and was brought to SOS Animal Shelter to get a second chance at a loving home. Skipper loves to explore, play with other dogs and spend these hot summer days cooling off in his pool.

He is a hound dog, so he loves to follow his nose and has a habit of pulling on his leash, but with the proper training and the right amount of love and patience, he would make a fantastic family pet. Skipper is extremely loyal, and a total sweetheart. He is also good with kids and other dogs.

If you think you might be interested in adding this sweet face to your household, stop by SOS today and fill out a pre-adoption application!