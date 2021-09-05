Pet of the Week

Trapper was initially brought to SOS Animal Shelter 4 years ago; he was adopted, but unfortunately he was brought back. Trapper has been patiently waiting for a human to love ever since. Unfortunately, he is one of our most overlooked dogs, so we would love to be able to place him in the perfect home.

This big boy loves people, children and going for walks, but would prefer to be the only pet. Trapper has a lot of love and loyalty to give to the right person. As Trapper is a cattle dog, he needs an active family he can get fit with, especially as he tends to be on the lazy side! Daily walks are a must! He would probably do best with someone looking for a laid-back, low maintenance pet.