Jeffery is our newest Pet of the Week.

Jeffery is approximately 4 years of age and is fully vetted, microchipped and ready for a great home. Jeffery greets us with a little tap dance every time we enter his kennel and he also sits patiently for a treat. Jeffery is very affectionate and is eager to please.

Jeffery first came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray. He was in pretty rough shape; nothing but a bag of bones and limping badly. We quickly realized that even though he appeared to be starving, Jeffery was unable to eat. After some x-rays, it was discovered he had a blockage in his intestines. Jeffery had been scrounging for food; he ate anything in order to survive. Luckily, there were no broken bones in his leg, but he does have some nerve damage. Occasionally Jeffery will still limp, but this doesn’t slow him down.

Like most dogs at SOS, we don’t know Jeffery’s history, but we know he isn’t fond of other dogs, so he will be happier being the only dog in your home. Jeffery also has storm anxiety, and will hide in his dog house to feel safe at the first sign rain is coming. We believe that once he is settled in a family home, Jeffery would be a loyal, loving pet.

If you have been thinking about adopting, consider rescuing a dog who is grown, calm and who will greet you joyfully when you come home. By adopting Jeffery you will be taking home a great dog, but in his eyes you will be changing his whole world!