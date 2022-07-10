Meet Almond Milk, she is our Pet of the Week!

This sweet girl was one of 17 dogs from one of our more difficult hoarding cases. Unfortunately, it’s a story we hear all too often. The owners found a dog, so they fed it and then another arrived. Then before they realized, they had puppies, and then the puppies had puppies! Not knowing what to do, they reached out to a rescue. SOS Animal Shelter stepped into help, along with other rescues.

Almond Milk, along with the other adults, came to SOS. She was terrified; what had been her home and her family no longer in existed. She was now in a shelter with none of her puppies. Everything she saw and heard was unfamiliar to her. For days she refused to eat. She curled up in a corner, scared and confused. The staff would go and just sit in her kennel, as they did with others from this hoarding case, in hope that they would soon trust us.

It took many weeks, but Almond Milk, as well as the others, slowly came around. She has since made lots of progress, but like most dogs these changes don’t happen overnight and will require patience. However, the results will reward the human soul.

Almond Milk is estimated to be 5-6 years of age and has mothered multiple litters. She is approximately 25-30 lbs., so she isn’t very big. She can still be timid, so would do best with an older family. Another dog would be a plus to show her the ropes. Almond Milk has come such a long way in our facility, but a home environment is a place where she will really thrive and shed that shy exterior. She needs a family to love her and reassure her that she is home and she is safe.

If you are looking to adopt a rescue, please consider the dogs that are a bit shy; they have a story, and you can be the champion in their story! Stop in today and be Almond Milk’s hero.