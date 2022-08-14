 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

081422-ent-pet-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hi, I’m Jodi Arias, the Pet of the Week at SOS Animal Shelter!

Y’all may think you know me, but only what you have read. I’m a very nice girl and honestly all I want what is what every girl wants: someone to love only them. I want to be the girl you come home to at night and tell me how beautiful I am. My last relationship kinda failed; I got a little upset, but I have changed. I’ve recently been released and I’m currently residing at SOS hoping for another chance at love.

Occasionally, I slip out the door and head for the bathroom, but the staff remind me that my boyfriend is no longer there. I just miss him so much and I want to apologize for getting upset. But I guess that relationship is really over and now it’s time for me to move on and find a new love.

If you want to give a beautiful girl who is sweet sprinkled with a little spice a second chance, stop by SOS and ask to meet Jodi Arias.

0 Comments

