Juliet is our Pet of the Week!

Juliet is looking for her Romeo to come and whisk her away from SOS Animal Shelter. Her needs are quite simple: all she wants is love and some pampering. Like most girls, Juliet doesn’t just want fancy gourmet meals served on your best china, wine glasses flowing with Evian bottled water or nice ruby cat collars. Juliet just wants a home she can call her own! She’d be overjoyed to find a family who loves her and makes her feel like she is the only cat for them. She does enjoy a nice dish of wet pâté, but there’s no need to serve it on your best china because it’s the thought that really counts.

Juliet is a simple girl who just wants love like we all do… to know that she is adored. We have told Juliet to be patient because she is only 10 months old, and that her Romeo will come soon enough, but this girl is getting impatient! She daydreams of cuddling with her Romeo day in and day out.

She has no interest in having any babies as she is already spayed and vaccinated. She can also be microchipped: that way if Juliet is ever separated from her Romeo they can easily be reunited again.

With Valentines Day coming up, and love is all around us, let’s help Juliet find her Romeo!