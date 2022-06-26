Pet of the Week

Get your water gear and let’s hit the pool! River is a two year old hound girl who is down for some summer fun. River was found as a stray, and the family fattened her up and got her healthy. However, as the family was getting up in age they knew it wasn’t fair for her to just keep her. River deserved a younger family to experience the best life. They reached out to SOS Animal Shelter and we agreed to help give this hound girl a hand up in finding the perfect family.