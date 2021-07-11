Cleo is our Pet of the Week!

Cleo was an owner surrender and had been in a home environment for many years. Not surprisingly, Cleo has experienced major culture shock living at the shelter. She is very fearful and shut down. Unfortunately, this is often the case for owner surrendered dogs—one day they are in a home, and then a shelter the next. It can be very upsetting and overwhelming.

Cleo has reacted to these emotions by growling and barking behind her gate. However, once she is in the company of a loving human, she is a totally different dog. She somersaults with joy and demands hugs and pets. It shows that all Cleo needs is a second chance at love.

Cleo is house-trained and would do best in a home with no small animals. If you have room in your heart and home for a dog in desperate need of human affection, come by SOS Animal Shelter and hang out with this sweet girl! She may just be your new best friend!