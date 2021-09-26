Pet of the Week

Ringo has been with us here at SOS Animal Shelter for about a year and a half; we are baffled as to why no one has fallen in love with him yet. Ringo is the underdog of the cat room, and is often overlooked. Some people may wonder about the appearance of his eyes and might think that he is sick, but it is merely a cosmetic flaw and one of the things that make Ringo uniquely who he is. Ringo is about two years old and gets along great with other cats.