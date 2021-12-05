Meet our Pet of the Week, Suzi Q, Queen of the cat room.
This beautiful girl is eight months old, and she has got social down to a T! She absolutely loves people and is always on the lookout for some fun. Suzi was pulled from one of our local pounds with her twin sister who has since been adopted and is loving her new family. Now we at SOS Animal Shelter hope for the same for this sweet girl.
Suzi enjoys playing with the other cats and gets so excited when a new toy is brought in. If you are looking for a fun loving and social cat, you just have to meet Suzi Q. Suzi is fully vetted and is waiting for you to take her home!