Pet of the Week

Howdy folks, my name is Thor!

I’m one of the newest residents here at SOS Animal Shelter. I came in a little ruff you could say. My ears were hurting and Doc said, “No wonder, you have a pretty bad infection in both of your ears.” I would Hoowwweeelllllll in pain when they would come clean my ears each morning, but I would get a kiss and a treat afterwards for being such a great patient. My skin itched terribly to the point it was hard for me to get comfortable. Doc said I had the mange. After a week or so it got better and my skin didn’t hurt near as bad.

Today, life is pretty good. I no longer have people poking in my ears or putting meds on my skin. They come in to play with me and still give me those kisses and yummy treats! The staff tell me that one day I will leave here and, even though I won’t see them anymore, I will have new people to love me: a family. I enjoy romping around with the other dogs here, so I hope to have a friend in this family.

I’m estimated to be 6-8 years of age, so I’m past that puppy chewing stage. I got all them shots, and from what I’m told I can’t get into trouble with another female and worry about little Thors. That’s OK, I really don’t wanna have to get a job. I enjoy this life. If you’re looking for a cool friend, stop in to SOS and meet me, Thor the Beagle.