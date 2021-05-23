Chance is our Pet of the Week!

Chance is one of our older cats at 8 years old. He was brought to SOS Animal Shelter after his owner passed away.

After spending all his life in a home of his own, shelter life was a huge shock. Both Chance and his sister came in very afraid, and it took some time for them to adjust sharing a living space with other cats and strangers visiting throughout the day.

We hit a few bumps in the road, and Chance, like most adult cats coming into a shelter environment, got sick due to the stress. While in isolation recovering, Chance was able to settle in better and receive more one on one attention.

Although he is reserved in a new place, eventually he opens up and loves to cuddle! He enjoys napping in a quiet place and has a laid back personality. His sister found a new home while he was in isolation, and now our hope is for Chance to get a home of his own.

Stop by SOS if you are interested in adopting an adult cat and giving them a second chance at love.