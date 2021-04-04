Terrance is our Pet of the Week!

Terrance came to SOS Animal Shelter during last year’s kitten season, and he was one of our sickly cats who spent most of his kitten days in our quarantine area.

With multiple litters of kittens arriving without any history, we face all kinds of hurdles, but Terrance was a trooper. He enjoyed all the extra attention, and it’s safe to say those days are now behind him.

Terrance enjoys hanging out with the other cats and is one of our most social and outgoing cats at SOS. He does have a sensitive stomach and requires limited-ingredient cat food, which we provide for him and ask that his new family understands this.

Terrance is fully vetted and current on all his shots. He loves children and is all around the purrfect cat for a great family. Stop by SOS and meet Terrance today!