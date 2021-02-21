Pet of the Week

If you love a cat who is cuddly and a little playful, then look no further, we have the pet for you!

Fooski was originally found by a family member of one of our kennel workers. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep this adorable stray, but they kept her safe until we had a spot available.

When Fooski arrived, she immediately stole our hearts with her playful disposition. While the staff were cleaning the kennel below hers, she would bop them on the head with her paw, demanding their attention. Now, Fooski is in our adult cat room, and even though she is no longer in a kennel, she continues to grab you with her paw when you walk by, still looking for attention.

Fooski is approximately 8-12 months old. This cute female tabby is fully vetted, spayed and current on all her shots. If you’re a looking for a cat with a big personality, Fooski may be the feline for you! Stop by SOS Animal Shelter to meet her today!