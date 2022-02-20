Poppy is our Pet of the Week!

Are you looking for a fun loving girl who brings joy to any family? Then you need to meet this gorgeous girl! Poppy was found as a stray and was extremely shy. She was so shy that when she arrived at SOS Animal Shelter she had to be carried in. We sat with her and she would just tremble in fear.

As soon as we completed her vetting we introduced her to some other dogs; they were excited to have a new playmate and just like that, a new Poppy emerged. Poppy immediately shed that shy girl image and began to run and play. She loves attention and definitely needs a playmate in any potential home. Poppy is 8 months old and is a ball of energy. She loves all dogs, the more the merrier! We feel like Poppy has grown to her expected size (approximately 30 lbs).

If you’ve been thinking about getting your dog a friend, we have several currently at SOS that may be a perfect match. We do require a meet and greet with all our dogs going into a home with another pup to ensure that they will be a good fit. If you feel like your dog needs a friend, stop in and pick up a pre adoption application on this sweet girl today!