Pet of the Week

Gidget came to SOS Animal Shelter a year ago. She was initially adopted, but unfortunately had to be returned. She is used to living in a home is fully potty trained. She also absolutely adores kids, and they've all liked her, too!

Gidget was the only pet in her previous home, but she does enjoy the company of other dogs, so if you already have one, that’s great.

Gidget can be nervous around and scared of men, so patience is a must until she is comfortable and trusts that she won't get hurt.

Gidget is up-to-date on all of her shots and is also spayed. Please consider adopting her; she would love to have a home again! Stop by SOS if you are interested in meeting Gidget or any other of our wonderful animals that are ready and waiting to be adopted.