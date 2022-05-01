Pet of the Week

This gorgeous, vibrant German Shepherd-Malinois is looking for an active family. Poppy has graduated from “Melissa’s Happy Dogs Boot Camp” and she even signed up for extra classes to work in different areas, so she comes fully trained, BUT she needs the RIGHT family to reach her fullest potential! Poppy isn’t looking to lounge around on the couch and hit the block for a evening stroll. Her breed is a working/very active dog, and we want to set her up for success. Poppy needs her mental and physical needs to be met in order to be a great pet. Poppy loves water and enjoys all outdoor activities.