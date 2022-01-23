Mae is our Pet of the Week!

Mae & her sister came from a pound in Eufaula; their time had run out due to lack of space. The sisters had caught the eye and heart of one of our biggest supporters/board members. The girls had such a rough start in life, this couple wanted to give them a hand up in hopes of changing their future. Usually this couple rescues senior dogs, because those are the hardest to adopt. They give them the best final years of life until it’s time to say goodbye.

Mae doesn’t fall into the senior category as she is only 10 months old, but unfortunately the shelter is a very scary place for her. After her vetting was completed, Mae and her sister were ready to transition to SOS Animal Shelter. Unfortunately the shelter was very hard for Mae; she cowered in the corner and shook with fear due to all the sounds of the other dogs and strange people. Her foster mom came back and scooped her up! Mae at first ran in fear until she realized it was a familiar face she had learned to trust, then she ran right up to her!