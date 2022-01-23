Mae is our Pet of the Week!
Mae & her sister came from a pound in Eufaula; their time had run out due to lack of space. The sisters had caught the eye and heart of one of our biggest supporters/board members. The girls had such a rough start in life, this couple wanted to give them a hand up in hopes of changing their future. Usually this couple rescues senior dogs, because those are the hardest to adopt. They give them the best final years of life until it’s time to say goodbye.
Mae doesn’t fall into the senior category as she is only 10 months old, but unfortunately the shelter is a very scary place for her. After her vetting was completed, Mae and her sister were ready to transition to SOS Animal Shelter. Unfortunately the shelter was very hard for Mae; she cowered in the corner and shook with fear due to all the sounds of the other dogs and strange people. Her foster mom came back and scooped her up! Mae at first ran in fear until she realized it was a familiar face she had learned to trust, then she ran right up to her!
Mae can be a bit shy, but once she is comfortable she opens up to be a calm loving girl. Mae loves going on walks and does great on a leash. She is potty trained and crate trained. Mae loves other dogs and would do best in a home with another play mate. She loves ice cubes and also has webbed feet, so most likely will love water activities. Due to her shy personality, Mae has never been around small children and we are pretty confident that the joyful noises and energy that children bring will probably scare her.
If you are looking for a quiet dog with a calm demeanor who would make a great companion for your fur baby, please consider Mae. Not only would you be opening your home to a great dog, you will be opening a spot for a senior pup in need of a great foster family. Mae is not at our facility, so if you’re interested in meeting her please send us a message or stop in to set up a meet and greet.