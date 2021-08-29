 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

082921-ent-pet-p1
SOS ANIMAL SHELTER

Queso is Pet of the Week!

We guarantee you will fall in love when you first meet this little kitten with a big personality. Queso was dumped outside SOS Animal Shelter a few months ago. He was left in the heat, along with a few of his siblings. After being nursed back to health and given lots of love, Queso is now fully vetted and in our cattery waiting to meet you!

He loves people, and is notorious for hopping on shoulders and playing with hair at every given opportunity. He brings a smile to the face of every staff member and visitor he meets, so if you’re interested in adopting a new bundle of kitten joy, send us a message to schedule an appointment today!

