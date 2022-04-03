Pet of the Week

We have been very confused as Dr. McScruffins hasn’t received any attention since being at SOS Animal Shelter. Possibly, as he arrived with so many other dog intakes, maybe he just got overlooked? Dr. McScruffins was found as a stray and unfortunately nobody was missing him. This handsome guy has got a bit of scruff, but not too much, and a splash of brindle perfectly placed to add some character! Dr. McScruffins loves to play with his kennel mates. In fact, he had so much fun on his first day that he had to come in as he had irritated his little paws running and playing all day into the night! He was upset he had to take a time out, but was back out playing with his friends a few days later.