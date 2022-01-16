Molly is our Pet of the Week!
A few months ago, this girl was living her best life. She had an owner who loved her and a tiny dog as a play mate. They all lived together in a cozy little home without a worry in the world. Life was great! Unfortunately, in the world we live in today nobody expects the unexpected. Molly’s owner fell ill and passed away; Molly’s perfect world was not so perfect anymore.
As the family was grieving and finalizing everything that comes with a family member passing, what was to happen with Molly, her beloved cat? Molly was taken by a family member until a permanent placement could be found. This is where SOS Animal Shelter came in. We were suggested as a rescue that could help Molly. A family member flew in from Ohio earlier this week to bring us Molly, and surprisingly after all this sweet girl had been through, she was very carefree and loving.
Now Molly is a little older (10 years) and she saw a vet prior to her arrival; she has no health issues. Molly has been an indoor cat and will probably do best in an older family home which she has been accustomed to. Our goal for Molly is to make the transition as quick as possible because we know how stressful a shelter environment can be for any cat, especially an older cat who has spent their life in a home with their person. Animals grieve just like humans, and we want Molly to know she is not alone and that she is loved.