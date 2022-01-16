Molly is our Pet of the Week!

A few months ago, this girl was living her best life. She had an owner who loved her and a tiny dog as a play mate. They all lived together in a cozy little home without a worry in the world. Life was great! Unfortunately, in the world we live in today nobody expects the unexpected. Molly’s owner fell ill and passed away; Molly’s perfect world was not so perfect anymore.

As the family was grieving and finalizing everything that comes with a family member passing, what was to happen with Molly, her beloved cat? Molly was taken by a family member until a permanent placement could be found. This is where SOS Animal Shelter came in. We were suggested as a rescue that could help Molly. A family member flew in from Ohio earlier this week to bring us Molly, and surprisingly after all this sweet girl had been through, she was very carefree and loving.