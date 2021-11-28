Meet Bonnie, our Pet of the Week!

Bonnie was part of a neglect case, along with several other hounds, and she is now at SOS waiting patiently for a furever home. When Bonnie came to us she was thin, sad and covered in bald spots. We have since given her lots of TLC; she has filled out and has a shiny, beautiful coat to show off.

Bonnie is high energy, so an active lifestyle would be ideal. She loves playing with toys and going for walks. Bonnie is also good with other dogs, but feeding separately is a must due to food aggression. It’s all fun and games until feeding time rolls around, as Bonnie is a fierce resource guarder. Otherwise, Bonnie is a great dog with a loving personality. When visitors walk through our facility, you can practically hear her shouting, “Pick me, pick me!”

Bonnie’s only Christmas wish is to be in a home, so if you think you can give her the perfect one, stop by SOS Animal Shelter and meet her today!