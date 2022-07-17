Pet of the Week

This beautiful tabby girl original came to SOS Animal Shelter as a foster. She was a bit timid in the beginning, but since being with us she has opened up a great deal. Tabitha enjoys enjoys her creature comforts! She always finds the fluffiest bed to curl up in to take her afternoon nap, especially one where she can soak up the cool air conditioning.

Tabitha is a laid back cat, but she does enjoys the company of the other cats. She has completed all her vetting and has been spayed. If you have been looking for a younger cat, but don’t want a kitten, Tabitha may be a great fit for you and your family. She is here waiting for you to come by and meet her, so stop in to SOS today and ask to meet Tabitha.