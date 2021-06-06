Pet of the Weeks

Tennessee is the Pet of the Week!

He is a adorable 10 week old silver tabby. Tennessee came into SOS Animal Shelter with his siblings, and two of them were lucky enough to find homes this past weekend. Our kittens absolutely love our new kitten room, but nothing gets them more excited than when we bring in breakfast—wet food with kitten milk!

Tennessee and his friends are currently available for adoption. They will come with a voucher for their spay/neuter when they are 6 months of age. Summer is here and our kids are out of school, so if you have been thinking of adding a new pet to the home, please consider a kitten from SOS as we have lots of kittens to chose from.

If you love animals but are not in a place where you can commit to adopting, we are also looking for kitten fosters. We ask for a 6-8 week commitment. All they need from you is love and a safe place to hang out. Stop by SOS today to adopt or to inquire about fostering.