Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong funds two Enterprise projects

Pilgrim’s has distributed its Hometown Strong funds for projects at YMCA Enterprise and Enterprise High School, according to a company press release.
Pilgrim’s previously announced a $315,000 investment in the community and has worked with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.
Pilgrim’s Enterprise has allocated the Hometown Strong funding for these projects:
A $155,000 gift to the YMCA will fund upgrades to its swimming pool and other renovations in common areas at the facility.
A $150,000 gift to fund four covered batting cages as part of the high school’s new baseball and softball complex.
“Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong is breathing new life into some of our community’s key recreational areas,” said David Massey, Pilgrim’s Enterprise complex manager. “We are proud to partner with the YMCA and Enterprise High School to ensure these resources can benefit local families for many years to come.”
“Enterprise City Schools and Enterprise High School truly thank Pilgrim’s for the generous contribution to the newly built indoor hitting facility. By receiving these funds, Enterprise High School was able to fully enclose the facility, and both baseball and softball teams will be able to engage in sport-specific skills throughout the year regardless of weather conditions,” said Trent Trawick, Enterprise High School athletic director. “This is very beneficial to our coaches and players as they prepare for the season. Thank you for your support not only to Enterprise High School but the surrounding community as well.”
As a primary donor contributing to Enterprise High School’s new sports complex, Pilgrim’s Enterprise participated in a special dedication event Thursday, followed by an inaugural first pitch to ceremoniously signal the start of the 2022 baseball and softball season.
The Pilgrim’s Enterprise facility employs more than 650 people with an annual payroll of more than $21 million. The facility supports 110 growers, paying them more than $18 million per year for their chickens.
Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities – operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States. Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.