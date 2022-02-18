Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong funds two Enterprise projects

Pilgrim’s has distributed its Hometown Strong funds for projects at YMCA Enterprise and Enterprise High School, according to a company press release.

Pilgrim’s previously announced a $315,000 investment in the community and has worked with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.

Pilgrim’s Enterprise has allocated the Hometown Strong funding for these projects:

A $155,000 gift to the YMCA will fund upgrades to its swimming pool and other renovations in common areas at the facility.

A $150,000 gift to fund four covered batting cages as part of the high school’s new baseball and softball complex.

“Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong is breathing new life into some of our community’s key recreational areas,” said David Massey, Pilgrim’s Enterprise complex manager. “We are proud to partner with the YMCA and Enterprise High School to ensure these resources can benefit local families for many years to come.”