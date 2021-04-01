Pilot Club announces man, woman, youth of the year nominees

Emily Littel

Emily Littel was nominated Enterprise High School’s Junior Civitan Club.

Little’s parents are Eric and Dannell Little, and her brothers are Ryan and Reilly. She has lived in Enterprise her whole life and is now a senior at Enterprise High School.

Littel is an Enterprise High School Varsity cheerleader, the Public Relations Officer for the Student Government Association, Special Projects Chair of CCYLP and the President of the Junior Civitan; her duties as president include planning a service project each month, leading meetings and keeping order.

She loves to be involved and lead in a servant manner, and she said she believes that she gained her servant leadership skills from her faith in God and determination to live life as He would. Her favorite way to volunteer is by helping with local sports teams or downtown events. Little said she loves being around people and helping others and participating in projects that fulfill the needs of others. As special projects chair of CCYLP, she decided to sew blankets for the needy.