Pilot Club gives Easter baskets to Coffee County Training Center

At their March meeting, Enterprise Pilot Club members assembled Easter baskets for the clients of Coffee County Training Center.

Each basket contained a water bottle and a cap, both of which were adorned with a State of Alabama emblem that had Enterprise written on it and the city location marked with a red heart. The baskets were also filled with many treats, including a large chocolate bunny, large filled Easter eggs and several different kinds of candy.

Enterprise Pilot Club members have enjoyed a very long history with the clients of the Coffee County Training Center. Through monthly birthday parties, Christmas parties, Traumatic Brain Injury Camp and a few other celebrations and activities, members have become very attached to many of the clients and enjoy interacting with them.

Standing from left are Pilot Club members Ann Burch, Mona Antley, Shanna Barnes, Joy Wood, Jennifer Hoffman, President Elise Wilson, Debra Gibson and Carolyn Cobb.