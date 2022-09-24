Pinckney hailed as ‘hero’

The city of Enterprise has honored a retired military man credited with saving two women from a burning home.

Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin Pinckney was recognized for his lifesaving actions on Sept. 4 by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis at the Enterprise City Council meeting Sept. 20.

“Mr. Pinckney, I know you do not want to be recognized as a hero, but you truly are,” Cooper said, presenting Pinckney with keys to the city and an appreciation plaque. “The city council, Fire Chief (Christopher) Davis, and I commend you on your unwavering disregard to your own safety and for jumping into action without hesitation.”

Davis agreed. “He is a person who cares about the people around him and he took what action was needed,” he said. “That is a sign of a good man.”

Pinckney called running into a burning house next door “just instinct to do the right thing.” The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Griffin, whose Bellwood Road home was consumed by flames about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 4.

Pinckney was in his garage when he saw smoke and flames coming from Griffin’s garage. He ran to the home and discovered that Griffin and her helper were inside. “They didn’t know there was a fire at that point,” Pinckney said, adding that his first effort was to get Griffin from her stationary chair to her wheelchair and her portable oxygen supply.

As the flames moved from the garage through the home, the electricity in the home went out and smoke filled the rooms, making an exit through the window of the only remaining smoke-free room the only option, Pinckney said. He lifted Griffin through the window into the arms of waiting neighbor.

The women were transported to a hospital by Enterprise Rescue Squad.

The retired command sergeant major declines to be called a hero. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood for about year. These are my neighbors,” he said. “It was just instinct to do the right thing.

“I knew that she was immobile, and I knew if I didn’t help intervene it wouldn’t have turned out the way it did,” Pinckney said.

Pinckney, a member of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club-Fort Rucker Chapter, was joined at the council meeting by fellow-club members, who Pinckney says are like brothers and sisters to him.

Pinckney declines to be called a hero. “Serving 30 years in the military, the heroes to me are my comrades in arms who fell while serving,” he said. “I’m thankful that I was in the right place at the right time.”