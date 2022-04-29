Piney Woods Arts Festival returns this weekend

The Piney Woods Arts Festival is returning to Enterprise this weekend after a two year hiatus.

The Coffee County Arts Alliance’s festival will feature over 50 vendors selling art, jewelry and other hand-made crafts on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College. There will also be food trucks and a Civil War Living Display reenactment on both days.

CCAA Marketing Director Donnia Rambin said the alliance is excited to bring back the festival “bigger and better” for its 48th year.

“We’ve tried to make sure there’s more entertainment than ever,” she said. “We’ve really amped everything up just because it’s been so long since we’ve had one.”

The festival’s activities on Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will feature a full lineup of entertainment, with performances from several Enterprise elementary school choirs, blues artist Lil’ Jimmy Reed and the Enterprise School of Dance. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show will also be returning to the festival on Saturday. The winners of the festival’s juried art competition will be announced that afternoon.

On Sunday, the festival will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and see performances from Brandi & Cam and Two or More Worship.

Rambin said that the festival will have something for everyone to enjoy, including a Children’s Fun Center with inflatables, games and face painting for younger kids.

“Anybody who is into any type of art, whether it’s visual or the performing arts, from kids to grandparents, it’s a festival for everyone… I think if people come, they’ll be glad they did and they’ll have a great time,” she said.

Rambin said events such as the festival help enrich the lives of the community and further the CCAA’s mission of bringing the people together through the arts.

“It’s our desire to educate people on the different arts and let them have the experience of that and bring the community together through that,” she said.

For more information about the Piney Woods Arts Festival or other CCAA events, visit www.coffeecountyartsalliance.com.

