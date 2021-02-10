Plans underway for World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Half Pint 0.5K

Enterprise, AL – On March 13, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will cautiously host the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, followed by the Half Pint 0.5K.

The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a long-standing Enterprise tradition. Since 1993, Enterprise has celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the only parade in the world centered on its only participant, the Grand Marshal.

Nominations are now being accepted by the Enterprise Chamber for the next Irishman (or Irishwoman) to carry the colors of Ireland down E. College Street and around the Boll Weevil Monument. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 19.

The parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse on S. Edwards Street and will be immediately followed by the Half Pint 0.5K. This will be the third year to participate in the micro-run for fun! The decimal point is not a typo. Participants only have a measly 546 yards to the finish line – where not only is everyone Irish, but everyone is a winner, too!