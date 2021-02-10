Plans underway for World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Half Pint 0.5K

Enterprise, AL – On March 13, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will cautiously host the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, followed by the Half Pint 0.5K.
The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a long-standing Enterprise tradition. Since 1993, Enterprise has celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the only parade in the world centered on its only participant, the Grand Marshal.
Nominations are now being accepted by the Enterprise Chamber for the next Irishman (or Irishwoman) to carry the colors of Ireland down E. College Street and around the Boll Weevil Monument. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 19.
The parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse on S. Edwards Street and will be immediately followed by the Half Pint 0.5K. This will be the third year to participate in the micro-run for fun! The decimal point is not a typo. Participants only have a measly 546 yards to the finish line – where not only is everyone Irish, but everyone is a winner, too!
“In addition to carrying on the tradition, we hope that this will help increase revenue for our local businesses. We are excited for the opportunity to offer the community something fun to look forward to,” said Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “Our team is working hard to make provisions to this year’s events to implement added safety measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We’ve even included a virtual option for the Half Pint 0.5K and intend to live stream the parade as a way to offer opportunities to as many people as possible."
All participants are encouraged to have fun and adhere to current State Health Orders and CDC guidelines. Registration for the Half Pint 0.5K is now open, and the deadline to register is Feb. 26
Applications for Nominations of the Grand Marshal, as well as registration for the Half Pint 0.5K and event details can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com as well as their Facebook page. For additional questions or information, call the Enterprise Chamber at (334) 347-0581.