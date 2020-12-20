Planting and pruning ornamental plants

The ideal soil for most plants is rich, well-drained garden loam. When planting, it is important to keep in mind not to dig the hole too deep. Taper the planting hole with a wider opening and a large enough bottom to hold the entire root system. Adding a ring of soil around the edge of the plant can help hold moisture when the area is filling with water.

“Planting the right plant in the right place is crucial to avoid unnecessary pruning or maintenance issues,” Jackson said.

Pruning Ornamentals

According to Jackson, pruning ornamentals creates better plant shape, discourages diseases and increases fruiting and flowering. During the pruning process, cutting or trimming overgrown stems or branches is key for optimal plant growth. The time of year to prune is specific to each plant, so researching the proper pruning time for each plant is crucial.

“Some plants need to be pruned after flowering to avoid removing flower buds, such as hydrangeas and azaleas,” Jackson said.

Gardeners and landscapers alike often use a variety of tools for pruning, including hedge shears, floral scissors, hand pruners and pruning saws.