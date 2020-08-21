Please improve your home improvements

Recently, I was told that it was Home Improvement Day.
KM said the old ceiling fan in our bedroom had to go. I had already removed the one in the den and replaced it with a new one. That project took about three hours. KM went to a movie that day, to get away from me. She claims I tend to yell and curse during home improvements, which I find hard to believe.
I bought the fan, got it home and set it in the garage, with every intention of installing it the next day, a Saturday. Five Saturdays later, tired of still seeing the unopened Hunter box dustily resting in the same corner of the garage, I picked it up and headed to the bedroom. Three hours or so later it was hung, and, I must say, it looked great; another home improvement project complete.
I was feeling pretty good about myself as I went outside to turn the breaker back on. From there it was back to the bedroom for the test. I flipped the wall switch. Nothing. No reason to panic yet. It was obvious the chain just needed to be pulled, which I did.
But still no movement, not even a twitch. I pulled on the chain again, then again and again. Still nothing. I hate home improvements, and homes in general, for that matter.
Days went by and every time I walked by I would flip the switch as I passed, or pull on the dead fan’s chain, with some small hope that the blades would jump to life and spin just as they were meant to; that perhaps Hunter, the greatest name in ceiling fans, had some sort of regenerative powers that kicked in long after the amateur electrician had thrown in the towel. So I would flip the switch and hope, like Chevy Chase in Christmas Vacation, but it was never to be.
Finally I grabbed some screwdrivers and began the exploratory project of undoing my failed home improvement, to hopefully find where I’d gone wrong. But I couldn’t see a problem and began carefully boxing up the pieces.
I walked into Home Depot carrying my box. Unfortunately, I had not been able to find my receipt, and told that to the lady standing at the customer service desk.
“I looked for my receipt everywhere,” I told her, which wasn’t altogether accurate, because if I had looked everywhere then I probably would have found it.
“How did you pay for it?” she asked.
“With my Home Depot card,” I perked up, thinking that would surely help, and handed her my card.
“Did you buy this in the last 30 days?”
“Well, no. It’s been a bit longer than that. Uh, I’ve been looking for the receipt.”
She stared at her computer and at last said, “Here it is.” Then she printed out a credit for the dead fan and handed it to me with my card.
“Thank you very much,” I said. “I don’t suppose you’d like to help me install it.”
“Have a nice day,” she smiled.
I headed off to browse through the ceiling fan section. There was a good selection and I began looking them over. It wasn’t long that I spotted the same Hunter I’d just returned, but I couldn’t bring myself to try it again. I finally made my choice and headed back home to try it again. Before I got there I called KM and told her she might want to head to a movie.
Three hours later I held my breath and flipped the switch, and watched as the blades began to turn.
It seems there is a home improvement god after all.
