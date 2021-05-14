Poker run, Farmers Market kickoff among weekend events

Enterprise and the surrounding area will be buzzing Saturday with multiple events taking place as the city seems to reawaken in the steady decline of COVID-19 cases.
Chapter 28-3 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be hosting their Armed Forces Poker Run beginning with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead, which sells motorcycle accessories, at 280 Alan Street in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark, and the run will end at the Craft Bar & Grill in Enterprise.
In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages,” or automobiles, are authorized to also complete circuit.
CVMA 28-3 performs and participates in various events every year, including the annual poker run, to raise funds for veteran causes like the Wounded Warrior Cabin and the boat ramp located at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker; they participated with a number of other veteran organizations to make this handicap-accessible vacation retreat possible and free to any wounded or handicapped veteran (or veteran family with a handicapped member). They also raised funds for the Wreaths Across America program as well as other programs benefitting veterans in the local area.
Also taking place Saturday is the Enterprise Farmer’s Market Peak Season Kickoff launching at 7 a.m. While fresh produce is really the star of the show, three local cooks will also be in the spotlight with cooking demonstrations by Louis Cameron of The Olive Fruit, Ashton Cutts of Cutts Restaurant and Kelly Monaghan of Kelly’s Katering.
Shoppers will have plenty to choose from under the pleasant shade of the covered pavilion. Corn, new potatoes, onions, zucchini, strawberries and the first Chilton County peaches of the season will be among the fresh produce available. A variety of arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand with beautiful handmade items that will be great for yourself or someone who deserves a one-of-a-kind gift.
In addition to baked goods available from vendors, the Enterprise Lions Club will have their food truck at the Market to sell hot dogs, drinks and other snacks, door prizes will be given out throughout the morning and a table with recipes and coloring pages for the kids will be set up.
Other events happening on Saturday include:
Aglow International’s monthly meeting at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter. Everyone is welcome to join and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services’s annual Run Baby Run 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Fun Run, Diaper Dash and craft bazaar beginning at 8.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium.
Fort Rucker’s Day at the Lake kicks off the opening of the Lake Tholocco swimming area and also celebrates 50 years of outdoor reaction at Fort Rucker. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tholocco.
Greater Holy Temple COGIC will be hosting “Prayer at the Park” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Brockton city park. There will be prayer, free food and giveaways, and this will be a touchless event. Masks are required. For more information, visit ghtcogic.org or call the church at 334-697-4553.