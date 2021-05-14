Poker run, Farmers Market kickoff among weekend events

Enterprise and the surrounding area will be buzzing Saturday with multiple events taking place as the city seems to reawaken in the steady decline of COVID-19 cases.

Chapter 28-3 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be hosting their Armed Forces Poker Run beginning with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead, which sells motorcycle accessories, at 280 Alan Street in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark, and the run will end at the Craft Bar & Grill in Enterprise.

In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages,” or automobiles, are authorized to also complete circuit.